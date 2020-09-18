Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Charter Party Ends Four Years Early for Solstad Offshore Vessel

September 18, 2020

Normand Maximus - Credit: Solstad
Normand Maximus - Credit: Solstad

Italian oilfield services company Saipem has terminated the charter party for Solstad Offshore's Normand Maximus offshore construction vessel four years early.

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad said Friday that Normand Maximus Operations Ltd, its subsidiary which owns the vessel, had received a notice of early termination of the charter from Saipem's subsidiary Saipem (Portugal) Comercio Maritimo LDA.

Solstad said that the terms of the contract included early termination provisions. 

The original charter period for the 177.9 meters long vessel started in 2016 and was to be eight years long.

"The early termination means that the charterers terminate the charter after approximately four years of chartering,"  Solstad said.

The estimated back-log lost following the termination is approximately USD 200 million, Solstad said, adding that the company will be entitled to an early termination fee of approximately USD 45 million following the termination.

The vessel was built by Vard in Romania and Norway. At the time of delivery to Saipem, it was equipped with a 900-ton active heave compensated offshore crane and a 550-ton top tension vertical lay-system, for the installation of large diameter flexible pipes in ultra-deepwater environments.

The vessel is currently located in Schiedam, the Netherlands.

Energy Vessels Activity Norway Europe

Related Offshore News

A Maersk Drilling rig (File photo: Maersk Drilling)

Maersk Drilling Targets 50% Emissions Cut in Drilling Ops
Image Credit: twixter/AdobeStock

UK North Sea Road to Net-Zero: £430B Investment Required


Trending Offshore News

Photo from 2008 showing former President of Brazil Lula and Former Petrobras CEO Sergio Gabrielli, with oil extracted from the pre-salt layer on their hands (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Petrobras Changes Name of Lula Offshore Oil Field After...
Industry News
Kjell Inge Roekke - Credit: Aker

Aker's Billionaire Owner Eyes Less Dependence on Oil
Technology

Sponsored

Optimise field development and reduce CAPEX with help from the new Tracerco Insights Platform

Optimise field development and reduce CAPEX with help from the new Tracerco Insights Platform

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

Around 11000 Workers to Leave Petrobras by 2021-end

Around 11000 Workers to Leave Petrobras by 2021-end

Offshore Wind Turbines: Size Really Matters, Rystad Says

Offshore Wind Turbines: Size Really Matters, Rystad Says

Charter Party Ends Four Years Early for Solstad Offshore Vessel

Charter Party Ends Four Years Early for Solstad Offshore Vessel

Petronas Pays $700M in Tax to Sarawak State after Dispute Settlement

Petronas Pays $700M in Tax to Sarawak State after Dispute Settlement

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine