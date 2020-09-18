Ocean Installer Names Ex-DOF Subsea UK Boss to Lead Its UK Business

Norwegian offshore installation services company Ocean Installer has appointed Robert (Bob) Gillespie, a former DOF Subsea UK boss, as managing director of its UK business

Gillespie will lead the company’s UK office based in Aberdeen, where he’ll be responsible for growing our market share along with project delivery in what the company said was "a critical region."

Gillespie has 27 years of experience in the international offshore oil & gas and offshore wind industries, including senior positions with Fugro, TechnipFMC, McDermott, and most recently as Managing Director for DOF Subsea UK

"We are very pleased to welcome Bob to the Ocean Installer team,” said Kevin Murphy, Deputy CEO of Ocean Installer. “Bob is an accomplished leader with experience and competence that Ocean Installer will strongly benefit from. We see many exciting opportunities for Ocean Installer in the UK market, and bringing him on board is one of numerous strategic changes we are implementing to strengthen our service offering to UK clients”.

Robert Gillespie said: "I am very excited to join the Ocean Installer team at such a critical time in the company’s growth story. My goal as Managing Director for Ocean Installer UK is to further develop relationships with our customers and partners to meet the evolving needs of these businesses and take Ocean Installer into its next phase of success. We will continue to play an essential role in the oil & gas subsea industry as well as taking a similar position in the renewables industry in the years to come. The company is well-positioned to achieve this, due to its excellent track record, substantial backlog and resources.

