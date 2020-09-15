Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chinese Oil Firm CNOOC Brings Online Its First Offshore Wind Project

September 15, 2020

Chinese offshore oil company CNOOC has said that its first offshore wind project has started producing electricity. 

The company said Tuesday that its offshore wind power project had connected to the grid and begun to generate power. The 300MW project is expected to be fully completed by the end of the year.

The offshore wind power project is located in the sea area nearby Jiangsu Province. The wind farm is located around 39 kilometers off the coast, in a water depth of 12 meters. 

With a total installed capacity of 300 MW, the project is planned to be equipped with 67 wind turbines. 

So far, the first batch of wind turbines has connected to grid, CNOOC said, without providing info on how many turbines were online.

"The project is scheduled to fully come into on-grid production by the end of 2020, with its annual on-grid power generation expected to reach approximately 860 million kWh," CNOOC said.

According to CNOOC, the project is will save 279,000 tons of standard coal equivalent, and reduce CO2 emissions by 571,000 tons per year, compared with a conventional coal-fired thermal power plant with the same generating capacity.

CNOOC Limited holds 47% interest of the jointly developed offshore wind power project in Jiangsu Province.

