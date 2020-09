The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) suspended tanker offloading at its offshore marine terminal on Sunday because of Tropical Storm Sally, the company said in a statement posted on-line.



The LOOP is the nation's only oil port able to receive the largest crude oil tankers.

Its onshore storage facilities continued to operate as Sally, forecast to become a hurricane, threatened the Louisiana coast, the company said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)