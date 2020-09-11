Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Won't Resume Full Output Before Oct.1, Operator Says

September 11, 2020

Illustration / alexyz3d
Illustration / alexyz3d

A U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil pipeline owned by Genesis Energy LP is not expected to be fully restored before Oct. 1, the company said on Thursday, after destructive storms tore through the coastal region late last month.

Houston-based Genesis is working to get its 380-mile (610-km) Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline System (CHOPS) up and running again weeks after Hurricane Laura and a lesser storm passed through the area and forced mass production shut-ins.

Crude oil shipped on the CHOPS, which is delivered to the Texas coast and sold as Southern Green Canyon, is being rerouted and delivered into the Poseidon pipeline system or the Auger pipeline, a company spokesperson said in an email.

"Based upon continuing data collection, analysis and physical tasks required to be undertaken, it would appear that CHOPS is unlikely to resume normal operations before Oct. 1," the company said in a notice to shippers on Wednesday.

Argus first reported the production delay.

The pipeline itself was not damaged but a platform in the system was affected by the storms, the company said.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Energy Deepwater Subsea Activity Production North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

Credit: Husky Energy

Canada's Husky Energy to 'Review' West White Rose Offshore...
Armada TGT-1 FPSO - Image Credit: Pharos Energy

Vietnam Approves Pharos Energy's Offshore Oil Project


Trending Offshore News

Illustration: Offshore drilling rig - Credit: Bartkowski/AdobeStock

Shell Buys Kosmos' Frontier Exploration Assets for Up to...
Drilling
Credit: BP

BP Buys into Equinor's U.S. Offshore Wind Business for...
Renewable Energy

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Smart network solutions that keep you connected and give you the competitive edge. Discover the Marlink Experience.

Current News

IBM, Schlumberger Team Up to Speed Up Digital Transformation in Oil and Gas Industry

IBM, Schlumberger Team Up to Speed Up Digital Transformation in Oil and Gas Industry

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Oilfield Services Giant Weatherford Appoints New CEO

Oilfield Services Giant Weatherford Appoints New CEO

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Won't Resume Full Output Before Oct.1, Operator Says

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Pipeline Won't Resume Full Output Before Oct.1, Operator Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine