Vattenfall CFO Promoted to President & CEO

Swedish power company Vattenfall has appointed Anna Borg as its new President and CEO after Magnus Hall in July said he would leave the company.

Borg has served as the offshore wind developer's CFO since 2017. Before this, was been Senior Vice President for Vattenfall's Business Area Markets, led the Nordic Sales business, the Swedish Heat business as well as the European B2C business. Anna Borg has also been Senior Vice President Nordics at Klarna.

Vattenfall's Chairman of the Board, Lars G Nordström said: "Anna Borg has a broad and deep experience that makes her very well suited to be CEO at Vattenfall. She has been involved in setting the company's new strategic direction and is the right person to now take on and continue its execution. Anna is a good leader and knows Vattenfall and the energy sector from many years as an employee, manager, and member of the Executive Group Management,"

Borg said:"I am honored to be appointed to continue leading Vattenfall into the next phase towards our goal to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. We have a clear strategy and I look forward to make sure that we are focused on continuing to deliver on our ambitious plans, together with all of our skilled employees."

Borg was born 1971 and succeeds Magnus Hall who on July 21 announced that he will leave Vattenfall. Borg will take on her new position on November 1. Vattenfall said Thursday it would begin the recruitment process for a new CFO immediately.

New of Borg becoming Vattenfall's CEO comes just a day after another offshore wind giant, Danish Orsted, announced its new CEO appointment.