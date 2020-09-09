Harvey Gulf to Convert PSV to Offshore Fuel Carrier

Offshore vessel owner Harvey Gulf announced that it will offer a full service fuel carrying vessel solely dedicated to offshore fuel and water deliveries, through the conversion of its 300-foot U.S. flagged platform supply vessel (PSV) Harvey Hawk.

Harvey Gulf, which owns two new million-gallon diesel bunkering facility in Port Fourchon, La, said the converted vessel will be able to carry 800,000 gallons of fuel per trip offshore.

The company said it will offer competitive pricing on 30-, 60- and 90-day payment terms for both fuel, and vessel delivery offshore.