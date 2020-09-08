Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ampelmann Nets Gangway Deal with McDermott in India

September 8, 2020

Credit: Ampelmann
Credit: Ampelmann

Dutch offshore gangway solutions provider Ampelmann has won a contract that will see one of its crew-transfer gangways deployed offshore India.

Ampelmann said Tuesday that it had signed a contract with offshore engineering and construction firm McDermott to deliver its A-type Enhanced Performance walk-to-work gangway, which is the first time an Ampelmann system will be deployed offshore the east coast of India

The project, with a duration of approximately 50 days, is taking place during the monsoon season in India. 

"Strong winds, high waves, and most unpredictable weather conditions can slow down or even put work on hold during this season. The Ampelmann AEP system was, thus, the suitable choice for these conditions," Ampelmann said.

With Ampelmann's motion compensation technology, the gangway enables safe personnel transfers in a sea state up to 4m Hs.  

“While it will be the first time for Ampelmann to operate on the East Coast of India, it definitely isn’t our first time operating during monsoon,” said Vincent Chua, Ampelmann’s Commercial Manager in Singapore. 

"Our systems have continuously proven themselves during the monsoon season, maximizing operational availability and safety for the offshore crew. With an increased uptime, we can reduce the amount of waiting on weather (WOW) days and decrease the overall duration of projects.”

Equipment Technology Vessels Industry News Activity Asia India

Related Offshore News

Sangomar FPSO illustration - Credit: Woodside

Woodside, Cairn Ink Binding Deal for Senegal Oil Field...
Credit: Prosafe (File Photo)

Prosafe, Shell Agree New Terms for Safe Zephyrus Flotel...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - fokke/AdobeStock

Australia: Pilot Energy Eyes 1.1GW Offshore Wind Farm at...
Energy
Illustration - the Sleipner field in the North Sea - the world's first offshore CCS plant (Photo: Harald Pettersen / Equinor ASA)

Europe Could Invest $35B in CCS by 2035, Rystad Says
Energy

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Equinor to Drill New Wells at North Sea Field as Several Previously Drilled Wells Unsafe for Production

Equinor to Drill New Wells at North Sea Field as Several Previously Drilled Wells Unsafe for Production

PGS Completes Seismic Survey Offshore Angola. Fast-Track Data in Q4

PGS Completes Seismic Survey Offshore Angola. Fast-Track Data in Q4

GC Rieber to Transfer Fleet Management Business to OSM

GC Rieber to Transfer Fleet Management Business to OSM

Ampelmann Nets Gangway Deal with McDermott in India

Ampelmann Nets Gangway Deal with McDermott in India

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine