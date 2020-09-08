Motive Offshore Says 1H Successful Despite Pandemic

The Scotland-based provider of subsea services and equipment Motive Offshore has said that it has managed to secure several contracts in the past months, with a large chunk coming from the renewables segment, and is also looking to recruit, and all this despite the global pandemic.

"Recent awards reflect a focus upon the renewable energy sector, particularly for the company’s fabrication division which previously reported a 155% increase in turnover during 2018/19," Motive Offshore, based in Boyndie, Banff, said.

Operating on a 24/7 basis since May, the fabrication division has completed a total of 46 vessel mobilizations/demobilizations in the last twelve months, worth a total of £665,000, Motive Offshore said.

The division, per the company, has also undertaken a number of largescale work scopes, including the production of an active heave compensation winch – a first for Motive – for use within "a high-profile" offshore wind project and fulfillment of its largest fabrication contract to date, the fast-track manufacture and vessel installation of a 55Te Grillages package.

Recruitment drive

Furthermore, Motive Offshore has reported recent success for its Spooling & Inspection division - which has renewed two major framework agreements from its Houston and Port of Blyth bases - and its UAE entity, Motive FZE, which has seen an increased demand for its inspection services, requiring the recruitment of local technicians.

Motive’s Norwegian-based Flexibles division has also announced an umbilical testing contract award for three different scopes from a major subsea contractor, worth £856,000.

As the result of upcoming activity, Motive has launched a recruitment drive across several areas of the business, including two technical positions within its Norwegian entity, Pumptech, as well as a business-wide Technology Lead and a graduate position within its successful Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) with the University of Aberdeen. In addition, previous UAE Regional Director, Eddie Moore, has been appointed as Group Business Development Director, a new role for the company.

James Gregg, Motive COO comments: “Despite the initial shock felt across the offshore energy industry earlier this year, Motive has ensured that any ramifications have been mitigated by flexibility and courage, resulting in an exceptionally busy period for our workshops.

“We continue to invest in our people and see this time as an opportunity to focus on and invest in strategic global business development. This includes the creation of a Group Business Development Director role, and the introduction of new technology which will provide client equipment performance data.

“We have also commenced work on a significant project to ensure that every element of our business - from the design and operation of our products to our travel habits – complies with increasing ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) legislation, which is critical in future-proofing the business.”

