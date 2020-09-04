Kato Energy Files Amulet Offshore Project Proposal

Australian oil and gas company Kato Energy has filed an offshore project proposal for the development of the Amulet field - and possibly the Talisman field - on the North West Shelf, offshore of mainland Western Australia (WA).

The field, located 132 km north of Dampier, lies in around 85–90 meters of water within retention lease WA-8-L in the Carnarvon Basin, and contains light crude oil.

Kato Energy plans to develop the Amulet field using a relocatable system known as the ‘honeybee production system’ which entails the use of a self-installing jack-up platform.

Kato says that environmental impact is minimized by having no fixed platform, and all infrastructure will be removed before demobilizing from the field, and most elements will be re-used on the next project, allowing for ease of decommissioning and minimizing the number of mobilizations required.

The Amulet field has previously been appraised by Tap (Shelfal) Pty Ltd, with three wells drilled in 2006. The Amulet field is classified as a small field with a short life span and proven contingent resources of 6.9 MMstb.

Kato proposes to carry out a site survey of the proposed location of subsea infrastructure, drilling of up to two production wells, one dual-purpose production/water injection well, and allowance for a sidetrack, installation, hook-up and commissioning of a mobile offshore processing unit (MOPU), catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) buoy and mooring arrangements, flowline and riser, and a floating storage and offloading (FSO) facility.

Tako is looking at the option to develop the Talisman as a subsea tie-back to Amulet. The oil field is ~3.5 km to the west of Amulet, within WA-8-L, which has been produced but was shut-in in 1992 and since abandoned.

The Australian offshore safety regulator NOPSEMA has released the Amulet offshore project proposal for public comment. The public comment period ends Thursday 15 October 2020.

Kato Energy shareholders are Tamarind Australia Pty Ltd, Aviemore Capital Pty Ltd, and Wisdom Frontier Limited.

Credit: Kato OPP