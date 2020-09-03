Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SapuraOMV Brings Online Bakong Gas Field Offshore Malaysia

September 3, 2020

Credit: SapuraOMV
Credit: SapuraOMV

Malaysia's SapuraOMV Upstream on Thursday announced stable production from its Bakong gas field project under the SK408 Production Sharing Contract (PSC), offshore Malaysia.

"The production phase started in June 2020. This follows the successful production from SapuraOMV‘s Larak gas field which started in December 2019 and the start-up of the Shell-operated Gorek field in May 2020. With this first production from the Bakong field, Phase 1 of the SK408 development is now entirely on stream," SapuraOMV, a JV between Sapura and OMV, said.

The SK408 gas fields are part of the discoveries made by SapuraOMV Upstream in a drilling campaign in 2014. 

Phase 1 development of SK408 Production Sharing Contract (PSC) aims to commercialize the gas reserves from Gorek, Larak, and Bakong fields, which will help meet the growing gas demand in Asia.

Under a long-term agreement with PETRONAS, SapuraOMV, and its SK408 partners, Sarawak Shell Berhad and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. will supply gas from these fields to the PETRONAS LNG complex in Bintulu, Sarawak.

The SK408 gas fields are SapuraOMV’s second major upstream gas development project in East Malaysia, following the development and start of production from the SK310 B15 gas field. 

"With the full ramp-up of the first phase of SK408, SapuraOMV’s production is scheduled to increase to more than 30 kboe/d in 2020, which will more than double the production rate compared to 2019," Sapura OMV said.

SapuraOMV’s partners under SK408 PSC are Sarawak Shell Berhad (30%) and PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd (30%).

Energy Industry News Activity Production Malaysia

Related Offshore News

Credit: SWS

PHOTO: SWS Shipyard Launches FPSO Prosperity Hull
A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Platform Leaking Natural Gas in US Gulf of Mexico
Production
Equinor 3D illustration, Produced by Render AS

Equinor's Johan Castberg FPSO Faces Delays as "Weld and...
Offshore

Sponsored

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Prosafe, Shell Agree New Terms for Safe Zephyrus Flotel Charter

Prosafe, Shell Agree New Terms for Safe Zephyrus Flotel Charter

Panther Wins GOM Pipeline Inspection Deal

Panther Wins GOM Pipeline Inspection Deal

SapuraOMV Brings Online Bakong Gas Field Offshore Malaysia

SapuraOMV Brings Online Bakong Gas Field Offshore Malaysia

Premier Oil Gets Offshore Blocks Near Tolmount, Catcher Fields

Premier Oil Gets Offshore Blocks Near Tolmount, Catcher Fields

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine