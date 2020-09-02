All Turbines Installed for Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Deme Offshore has completed the installation of 94 Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines at Ørsted's 752 MW Borssele 1 & 2 offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

This is the first time that Siemens Gamesa's 8 MW offshore wind turbines will be used for a commercial project.

The 94 SG 8.0-167 DD turbines have a tip height of 200 meters and a rotor diameter of 167 meters. The turbines will deliver enough electricity for one million Dutch households.

Deme Offshore started installing the wind turbines for the project in April 2020, and the turbine installation phase has now been completed. The Belgium-based offshore installation contractor used its sister installation vessels' Sea Installer' and 'Sea Challenger.'

Borssele 1 & 2 is located 22 kilometers off the coast of the Dutch province of Zeeland at water depths ranging from 14 to 39.7 meters. Construction of Borssele 1 & 2 started in January with the installation of the first foundation.



