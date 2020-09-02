Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

All Turbines Installed for Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm

September 2, 2020

Credit: Deme Offshore
Credit: Deme Offshore
Credit: Deme Offshore
Credit: Deme Offshore

Deme Offshore has completed the installation of 94 Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines at Ørsted's 752 MW Borssele 1 & 2 offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

This is the first time that Siemens Gamesa's 8 MW offshore wind turbines will be used for a commercial project. 

The 94 SG 8.0-167 DD turbines have a tip height of 200 meters and a rotor diameter of 167 meters. The turbines will deliver enough electricity for one million Dutch households.

Deme Offshore started installing the wind turbines for the project in April 2020, and the turbine installation phase has now been completed. The Belgium-based offshore installation contractor used its sister installation vessels' Sea Installer' and 'Sea Challenger.'

Borssele 1 & 2 is located 22 kilometers off the coast of the Dutch province of Zeeland at water depths ranging from 14 to 39.7 meters. Construction of Borssele 1 & 2 started in January with the installation of the first foundation.

Energy Vessels Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Renewables Netherlands

Related Offshore News

Credit: Rory Gillies/Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Brings Ninian Northern Topside to...
Illustration only - Lo83/WIkimedia

Total, Macquarie’s GIG Form Floating Offshore Wind JV in...


Trending Offshore News

A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...
Energy
Illustration only; Credit - Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Storm Knocks Out U.S. Gulf of Mexico Gas Pipeline
Energy

Sponsored

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Installation Underway for World's Longest Heated Subsea Pipeline

Installation Underway for World's Longest Heated Subsea Pipeline

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine