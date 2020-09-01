Platform Leaking Natural Gas in US Gulf of Mexico

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was responding to a natural gas release from an unmanned production platform approximately three miles offshore of Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday.

The agency said its watchstanders received a report of white smoke billowing with a loud and consistent jet engine-like sound from the Magellan E&P owned platform, which produces natural gas, condensate, and water.

Coast Guard and Texas General Land Office (TGLO) personnel aboard a coastguard helicopter conduct an overflight assessment of the platform.

A safety zone creating a 1,000-foot perimeter around the platform has been established by the Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi Waterways Management Division.

A pollution response team and TGLO responders remain stationed onshore near Bob Hall Pier, three miles away, to monitor for potential pollution. Magellan E&P activated Witt O’Brien’s for its response management and coordination.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality continues air monitoring near Bob Hall Pier and are currently reporting virtually no traces of methane.

The Texas Railroad Commission is on scene and will oversee response to the natural gas release and repairs to the platform.

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)