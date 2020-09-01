Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Subsea 7 Nets "Sizable" Contract Offshore Trinidad

September 1, 2020

Credit: Subsea 7
Oslo-listed offshore services company Subsea 7 has won a "sizable" contract for work offshore Trinidad & Tobago. 

This means the value of the contract falls between $50 million and $150 million.

Subsea 7, which did not say who the client was, said the contract was for the project management, engineering, procurement, installation, and pull-in of one subsea rigid flowline and flexible riser together with flexible flowlines and associated subsea infrastructure and umbilical system. 

"Offshore installation activities are scheduled for 2021. At this time, no further details can be communicated," Subsea 7 said.

In other recent Trinidad-related offshore oil and gas news, BHP and the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago in July completed negotiations for a Gas Sales Agreement for the Ruby offshore field.

The Ruby oil and gas field is located in Block 3(a), off the east coast of Trinidad, and is expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2021. More on that here.

