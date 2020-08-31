Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Israel's Delek in Ithaca Energy Merger Discussions

August 31, 2020

Platform at Ithaca's Stella Field in the North Sea - Image Credit: Ithaca Energy
Platform at Ithaca's Stella Field in the North Sea - Image Credit: Ithaca Energy

Israel's Delek Group said on Monday it is in talks with third parties about a possible merger of its North Sea energy operations, as it reported a second-quarter loss.

Merging Ithaca Energy with an international group would be part of a process of turning it into a public company traded in London, Delek said in a statement, adding that it also expected to receive a cash payment under the plan being considered.

Several international investment banks were involved in the discussions, said Delek, which was hit hard by the global coronavirus crisis and fall in energy prices and has been selling off assets to appease worried bondholders.

Delek, which has stakes in Israel's two largest offshore natural gas fields, said quarterly revenue in the local market net of royalties rose 64% to 498 million shekels ($148 million), mainly due to gas production starting from the Leviathan field.

Revenue rose 177% at Ithaca, boosted by Delek's November purchase of Chevron's British North Sea oil and gas fields for $2 billion.

Delek said it posted a quarterly loss of 326 million shekels, mainly due to one-time accounting provisions, compared with a 190 million shekel profit a year earlier.

Revenue slipped to 1.94 billion shekels from 1.96 billion as a rise in revenue from the sale of gas and oil in Israel and in the North Sea was offset by lower revenue from fuel distribution and marketing operations in Israel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

($1 = 3.3633 shekels)

 (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: Rory Gillies/Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

VIDEO: Pioneering Spirit Brings Ninian Northern Topside to...
Credit: SWS

PHOTO: SWS Shipyard Launches FPSO Prosperity Hull


Trending Offshore News

A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...
Energy
Illustration only; Credit - Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Storm Knocks Out U.S. Gulf of Mexico Gas Pipeline
Energy

Sponsored

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Installation Underway for World's Longest Heated Subsea Pipeline

Installation Underway for World's Longest Heated Subsea Pipeline

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

Huisman to Deliver Crane for First Jones Act Compliant Offshore Wind Installation Vessel

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

ION, Shearwater Team Up for 3D Survey in North Sea

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Enbridge Restores Gulf of Mexico Pipelines After Hurricane Shutdown

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine