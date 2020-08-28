Shell Taps Kongsberg for Cloud-Based Digital Twin Services

Norway's industrial tech solutions provider Kongsberg Digital has signed an enterprise framework agreement with Shell, for the supply of its digital twin software, across the oil and gas giant's upstream, integrated gas, downstream, and manufacturing business lines.

"Shell has now signed an enterprise agreement with Kongsberg Digital for digital twin software to be deployed across its assets and capital projects," Kongsberg said.

According to Kongsberg, its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution named Kognitwin Energy will provide integration, visualization, and analytics capabilities to Shell assets globally.

The solution will be supplied through Kongsberg Digital’s cloud-native Kognitwin Energy dynamic digital twin service platform, which will integrate and contextualize real-time sensor data, historical data, engineering information, and other transactional business data across a variety of data sources, enabling Shell to improve work processes and optimize facility performance through digitalization, Kongsberg explained.

When adopted, the solution will provide Shell with the ability to access its portfolio assets from anywhere, expanding the scope of remote operations, Kongsberg said.

Yuri Sebregts, Chief Technical Officer Shell said the collaboration with Kongsberg Digital in developing digital twins "brings in a new era of visually interacting with data and models at the asset, equipment and component level."

"Digital twins drive efficiency by enabling remote operations, automation and significantly improved collaboration. It supports our front-line operations to better leverage insights from big data, transforming ways of working to unlock value and increase resilience in the changing business environment," Sebregts said.



In October 2019, Shell Norway and Kongsberg Digital entered a digitalization partnership to operationalize an advanced dynamic digital twin of the Nyhamna onshore gas plant facility.

The solution has been in service since January 2020 and is continuously evolving through new product releases, Kongsbergs said, adding that the two companies have already started ramping up deployment-related activities in 2020.