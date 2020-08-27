Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Jack-Up Picks Up More Work in Taiwan

Offshore wind installation company Fred. Olsen Windcarrier has won a conditional contract for its Brave Tern jack-up, for wind turbine installation work in Taiwan.

The conditional contract is with Liwei Wind Power Co. Ltd., a company wholly owned by wpd Group. Under the deal, subject to the final award, the Brave Tern will transport and installation of 36 V164-9,722MW wind turbines on the Guanyin Offshore Windfarm in Taiwanese waters.

The Guanyin Offshore Windfarm (350 MW) site located around 2 kilometers off the northwest coast of Taiwan. The installation on Guanyin is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022.

When complete, the Guanyin wind farm will supply power to more than 250.000 homes and reduce CO 2 emissions with more than 500.000 tonnes per year.

Local contractors

”It has been important for us to partner up with an experienced T&I contractor for the new and growing Taiwanese market. We look forward to working with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier on this project”, said Achim Berge Olsen, COO, wpd AG.

Martin Degen, Commercial Manager at Fred. Olsen Windcarrier added: “This is a very exciting success for Fred. Olsen Windcarrier as it shows the continuous local trust in our services. We are glad to have been picked by Liwei Wind Power Co. Ltd. as a reliable partner.”

For the Guanyin Offshore Windfarm, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier aims at engaging various local suppliers including ship agencies, installation port authorities, steel fabricators, engineering consultancies, and R&D and education centers, among others.

“We are looking forward to bringing our European experience and capabilities to the project, working with the local supply chain in Taiwan”, said Hans Hansen, Regional Manager APAC, Fred. Olsen Ocean.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's Brave Tern jack-up arrived in Taiwan in July 2020 to start working at Yunlin offshore wind farm. Apart from Yunlin, and now Guanyin, Fred. Olsen's rig has a contract to install wind turbines for the Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms (CFXD), also in Taiwan.

The work for the Changfang and Xidao (CFXD) offshore wind farms awarded by CSBC-DEME will be divided into two phases across 2022 and 2023.