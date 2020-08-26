Construction of Cambodia's Maiden Offshore Oil Platform Complete

Construction of KrisEnergy's minimum facilities wellhead platform for the Apsara oil development offshore Cambodia has been completed and the platform has sailed away to its offshore location.

KrisEnergy said the topsides and the jacket of the "mini-platform" were being transported to Cambodian waters in the Block A in the Gulf of Thailand for installation.

Fabrication of the Mini-Platform for Cambodia’s maiden oil field development began in early December 2019 at NOV’s PT Profab1 facility on Batam Island, Indonesia. Loadout and sail away of the structures were completed on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Kelvin Tang, KrisEnergy’s Chief Executive Officer and President of KrisEnergy’s Cambodian operations, said: "From first steel cutting to sail away has been nine months and this landmark is made all the more remarkable given the difficulties and restrictions our project team and our NOV Profab colleagues have faced since early 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic."

"Thanks to the enormous efforts of all parties involved, including suppliers and contractors who have overcome logistical hurdles to keep deliveries of equipment and materials on track to the Batam facility from across the globe, we continue to advance towards our target of first Apsara oil before the end of the year.”

Kim Lamb, NOV Profab’s Managing Director said: “It was great to play an integral part of such a groundbreaking project for Cambodia. Both the NOV and the KrisEnergy project teams worked closely together, adopting a fully integrated team approach to deliver a quality platform which is a true testimony of the dedication of all involved. We look forward to working with KrisEnergy again in the future.”

The Apsara field in Cambodia Block A lies over the Khmer Basin, an unproduced geological basin in Cambodian maritime waters of the Gulf of Thailand.

Due to the unproven production performance of the basin, KrisEnergy has opted for a phased development to mitigate risk and provide time for the collection and analysis of critical data to be applied in future phases.

The Mini Phase 1A development comprises the Mini-Platform and five initial development wells connected to the Ingenium II production barge for oil, gas, and water processing.

The company recently said that the Ingenium II production barge was being upgraded and refurbished, and nearing mechanical completion.

Installation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system was completed in July 2020 and the power generation system is running, KrisEnergy said earlier this month.

"The vessel will shortly go into one month of commissioning required for safety systems, fire and gas systems, process control systems, electrical

power distribution systems, as well as accommodation and mooring systems," Kris Energy said.

The Mini Phase 1A Apsara development is expected to reach a peak rate of 7,500 barrels of oil per day.



