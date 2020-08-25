Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Noble Energy Shareholders to Vote on Chevron Takeover Deal in October

August 25, 2020

Credit: Noble Energy
Credit: Noble Energy

Oil and gas company Noble Energy has set a date for a shareholder vote on the company's proposed takeover by Chevron.

As previously reported, Chevron in July announced a deal to acquire Noble Energy in an all-stock deal valued at around $5 billion, with Noble 

Energy shareholders set to receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each Noble Energy share. The total enterprise value, including debt, of the transaction, is $13 billion.

Noble Energy said Monday that the Special Meeting of Shareholders to approve the pending combination with Chevron would take place on Friday, October 2, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the special meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only.

The company’s Board of Directors has unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote in favor of the merger proposal.

Announcing the proposed acquisition of Noble Energy last month, Chevron said the transaction would provide it with low-cost, proved reserves and attractive undeveloped resources that will enhance an already advantaged upstream portfolio.
„Noble Energy brings low-capital, cash-generating offshore assets in Israel, strengthening Chevron’s position in the Eastern Mediterranean. Noble Energy also enhances Chevron’s leading U.S. unconventional position with de-risked acreage in the DJ Basin and 92,000 largely contiguous and adjacent acres in the Permian Basin,“ Chevron said.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission granted early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Noble Energy and Chevron expect to close the transaction early in the fourth quarter following Noble Energy shareholder approval.

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity North America USA

Related Offshore News

Source: NHC

Storms Marco and Laura Shut 82% of Gulf of Mexico Oil...

Storms Shut More than Half of Oil Production in U.S. Gulf...


Trending Offshore News

For illustration / Polarcus Adira - Credit: Thomas Reid/MarineTraffic

TGS Begins 'Pioneering' OBN Survey Offshore Norway
Vessels
Credit: Recep Tayyip Erdogan/Twitter

Turkish Giant Offshore Gas Find 'Transformational',...
Energy

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Market Report: Global Heavy Lift Vessel Sector

Market Report: Global Heavy Lift Vessel Sector

Robotics: Autobots Transform in the Offshore Energy Sector

Robotics: Autobots Transform in the Offshore Energy Sector

Hurricane Laura Biggest Threat to Gulf Oil Output Since 2005

Hurricane Laura Biggest Threat to Gulf Oil Output Since 2005

Floatel Sees No Improvement in Offshore Accommodation Market Before 2022

Floatel Sees No Improvement in Offshore Accommodation Market Before 2022

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine