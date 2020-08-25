Cable Specialist JDR Secures Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Deal

Subsea cable specialist JDR has signed a contract with Dutch marine contractor Boskalis to provide the termination and testing of 100 array cables and two offshore substation interconnector cables for the Moray East offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

The scope of work under the contract - JDR's first such deal with Boskalis - includes the provision of technicians, tooling, and test equipment.

JDR will perform procedures for the stripping of the armour protection, fitment of the permanent hang-offs, routing, cleating, electrical and fibre termination, including testing of the cables. As part of this contract JDR will also carry out Damped AC testing of the substation interconnector cables.

JDR, part of TFKable Group, said the Boskalis contract secured further UK content for the project and came in addition to the supply of the 200km of 66kV array cable and a range of termination accessories, which are currently being mnufactured by JDR in Hartlepool, UK. The termination and testing works are due to start in November 2020 and continue until mid-2021.

The Moray East is a 950MW offshore windfarm that covers an area of 520 square kilometers in water depths ranging from 37m to 57m. The project is being developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) Ltd, a consortium of EDP Renewables (EDPR), Diamond Generating Europe (DGE) and Engie. This consortium contracted Boskalis for the supply and installation of the wind farm’s inter-array cables.

Construction activities at the offshore wind farm are progressing, with offshore installation contactor DEME Offshore last week reporting it had installed the second offshore substation platform (OSP) at the project located in the Moray Firth.

