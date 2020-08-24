Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Louisiana Offshore Oil Port Shut Due to Double Storm Threat

August 24, 2020

LOOP - Image by Edibobb/Wikimedia/CC BY 3.0
LOOP - Image by Edibobb/Wikimedia/CC BY 3.0

The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), the largest privately-owned crude terminal in the United States, on Sunday shut its Marine Terminal operations due to the threat of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura in the Gulf of Mexico.

Clovelly Hub deliveries remain normal, LOOP said on its website, adding it is executing an inclement weather plan.

Marco, which weakened to a tropical storm on Sunday, is set to approach the coast of Louisiana on Monday afternoon, while tropical storm Laura is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by early Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said.

The storms have forced a number of oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico to shut operations and evacuate workers. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Offshore Energy Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico USA

