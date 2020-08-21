Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Film-Ocean Launches Compact ROV LARS

August 21, 2020

Credit: Film Ocean
Credit: Film Ocean

Film-Ocean, a provider of ROV solutions for the offshore energy sector, has recently built what it says is a compact ROV launch and recovery system (LARS).  

"The LARS system is a versatile deployment solution for platform-based ROV operations. Film-Ocean’s compact LARS system has a smaller footprint than the more traditional A-frame systems, an overall weight reduction, and its built-in foldable knuckle boom crane allows for operations where height restrictions may present a challenge," the company said.

According to Film-Ocean, depending on the requirements of the project, the compact LARS solution is both flexible and adaptable to accommodate and launch Film-Ocean’s Tiger, Cougar, and Panther ROV systems, making it a versatile deployment solution for platform-based ROV inspections.

Scott Jenney, Film-Ocean CEO, says, “our latest investment, the compact LARS system, is an excellent addition to the fleet. The new compact LARS solution has been deployed with Film-Ocean’s Cougar ROV system on its first project to undertake an ROV inspection for an oil and gas major.  I know that it will be in high demand from clients, and we already have other projects scheduled for the compact LARS system in Q4 2020."

"We are delighted that this new launch and recovery solution will allow us to deploy larger, more capable ROVs to platforms and installations that would perhaps find it difficult to accommodate a larger deployment system.” continues Scott Jenney.

The investment in this piece of specialized LARS equipment will equip Film-Ocean to secure further ROV inspection work across its range of ROV systems, Jenney says.

Technology Vehicle News ROV

Related Offshore News

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

PHOTO: Heerema's Heavy Lifter Installs Yaxche-C Platform...
Nick Walker, Lundin Energy's new CEO - Credit: Lundin Energy

Lundin Energy Appoints New CEO

Sponsored

BPH Energy gains further confidence in Baleen drill target

BPH Energy gains further confidence in Baleen drill target

Insight

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Oil Market Stalls as Absence of Signals Compounds Summer Slowdown

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

Hurricane Energy Picks Ex-Pharos Energy Man as New CEO

Hurricane Energy Picks Ex-Pharos Energy Man as New CEO

PHOTO: Heerema's Heavy Lifter Installs Yaxche-C Platform in Mexico

PHOTO: Heerema's Heavy Lifter Installs Yaxche-C Platform in Mexico

Film-Ocean Launches Compact ROV LARS

Film-Ocean Launches Compact ROV LARS

Poland Could Become Climate Neutral by 2056

Poland Could Become Climate Neutral by 2056

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine