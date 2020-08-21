Film-Ocean Launches Compact ROV LARS

Film-Ocean, a provider of ROV solutions for the offshore energy sector, has recently built what it says is a compact ROV launch and recovery system (LARS).

"The LARS system is a versatile deployment solution for platform-based ROV operations. Film-Ocean’s compact LARS system has a smaller footprint than the more traditional A-frame systems, an overall weight reduction, and its built-in foldable knuckle boom crane allows for operations where height restrictions may present a challenge," the company said.

According to Film-Ocean, depending on the requirements of the project, the compact LARS solution is both flexible and adaptable to accommodate and launch Film-Ocean’s Tiger, Cougar, and Panther ROV systems, making it a versatile deployment solution for platform-based ROV inspections.

Scott Jenney, Film-Ocean CEO, says, “our latest investment, the compact LARS system, is an excellent addition to the fleet. The new compact LARS solution has been deployed with Film-Ocean’s Cougar ROV system on its first project to undertake an ROV inspection for an oil and gas major. I know that it will be in high demand from clients, and we already have other projects scheduled for the compact LARS system in Q4 2020."

"We are delighted that this new launch and recovery solution will allow us to deploy larger, more capable ROVs to platforms and installations that would perhaps find it difficult to accommodate a larger deployment system.” continues Scott Jenney.

The investment in this piece of specialized LARS equipment will equip Film-Ocean to secure further ROV inspection work across its range of ROV systems, Jenney says.