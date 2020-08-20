Maersk Integrator Jack-Up to Drill Another Well for Aker BP in 2021

Danish drilling company Maersk Drilling has won more work for its low-emission, harsh-environment jack-up drilling rig Maersk Integrator.

The Norwegian oil company Aker BP has awarded the rig an additional one-well contract, to drill the Ula F – Producer 1 well at the Ula field, offshore Norway.

The contract has an estimated duration of 85 days and is expected to start in April 2021. The contract value is approximately USD 21.6 million, excluding integrated services provided and a potential performance bonus, Maersk Drilling said. This sets the dayrate at around $254.000.

Before moving to Ula, the jack-up will be moved to Aker BP-operated Tambar field offshore Norway to drill the K-2B development well, with work expected to start in February 2021, under a one-well contract signed last month.

Maersk Integrator is contracted under the terms of the frame agreement that Maersk Drilling and Aker BP entered into in 2017 as part of the Aker BP Jack-up Alliance which also includes Halliburton.

"The tripartite alliance uses a shared incentives model, thereby securing mutual commitment to collaborate and drive digital initiatives to reduce waste and deliver value. Contracts under the alliance are based on market-rate terms but add the possibility of an upside for all parties, based on actual delivery and performance," Maersk Drilling has explained.

“We are pleased to add one more well to Maersk Integrator’s work scope for Aker BP in 2021. Our alliance with Aker BP and Halliburton is enabling new ways of working as one team across the value chain, and our close collaboration also allows greater flexibility in future well planning, so additional wells can be committed to as plans mature. We have achieved impressive efficiency gains in the alliance, and this also translates into a reduction of the CO2 emissions associated with drilling. The upgrades currently being performed on Maersk Integrator will improve our emissions profile even further,” says COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.



Maersk Integrator is an ultra-harsh environment CJ70 XLE jack-up rig, designed for year-round operations in the North Sea. It was delivered in 2015 and is currently finalizing its scheduled Special Periodic Survey offshore Norway.

The rig is further undergoing a series of upgrades to turn it into a hybrid, low-emission rig before expectedly moving to the Ivar Aasen field for Aker BP this month.