OPT Launches Subsea Battery

August 17, 2020

Image by OPT
Image by OPT

U.S. based ocean energy technology developer Ocean Power Technologies has launched a tech called the Subsea Battery solution for offshore installation.

OPT said that the lithium-iron-phosphate battery system with a nominal storage capacity of 132 kilowatt-hours provides uninterruptable power for long-term offshore installations requiring electric power, backup or emergency power for short term missions.

The subsea battery, according to OPT, is scalable with multiple units to meet higher energy needs and can be used in combination with OPT's PowerBuoy technology. 

OPT's PowerBuoys are moored floating buoys that harvest and store wave energy, to power topside or subsea payloads.

"Modular design allows multiple Subsea Battery units to be linked together to meet larger energy requirements for a wide range of subsea equipment. The Subsea Battery solution can be integrated with an OPT PowerBuoy for charging or used for standalone power," OPT said.

“The introduction of our Subsea Battery marks OPT’s second product launch this year,” said George H. Kirby, President and Chief Executive Officer of OPT. “The ongoing electrification of subsea assets requires reliable power that can scale to meet the needs of the offshore industry. "

The Subsea Battery launch follows recent launches of OPTS' hybrid PowerBuoy and PB3 PowerBuoy.


Image by OPT


