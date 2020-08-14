Malaysia's KNM to Deliver Equipment for SBM Offshore FPSO

Dutch floating production solutions provider SBM Offshore has ordered equipment from Malaysia's KNM to be installed on an FPSO destined for ExxonMobil's Guyana operations.

Bursa Malaysia-listed KNM said SBM Offshore had on Thursday ordered PME pressure vessel separators worth around $4 million.

KNM said that the equipment would be delivered by its subsidiary KNM Process Systems.

According to KNM, the PME pressure vessel separators are destined for SBM Offshore's FPSO Prosperity project.

The FPSO Prosperity is expected to be deployed at ExxonMobil's Stabroek block offshore Guyana, as part of the Payara oil field development. SBM Offshore won a FEED contract for the project in late 2019.

Subject to government approvals in Guyana, project sanction, and an authorization to proceed with the next phase, SBM Offshore will construct, install and then lease and operate the FPSO for a period of up to 2 years, after which the FPSO ownership and operation will transfer to Exxon.

The FPSO will be designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, will have an associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day.

The FPSO will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,900 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

Guyana currently produces oil via the SBM Offshore-supplied Liza Destiny FPSO, which started production in December 2019.

The second FPSO Liza Unity - also to be delivered by SBM Offshore - is on target to achieve first oil in Guyana in 2022. The Liza Unity will have a 220,000 bopd per day capacity.

The Prosperity will be Guyana's third FPSO. Hess, Exxon's partner in the Stabroek block off Guyana, recently said that the Payara might see a potential delay in the first production of six to twelve months beyond the initial start-up target in 2023.