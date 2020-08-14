Fugro Charters CSV Southern Ocean for Work in Australia

Dutch offshore geotechnical services company Fugro has chartered the construction support vessel Southern Ocean for work offshore Australia.

CSV Southern Ocean is jointly owned by Bourbon and Oceanteam. Works under the contract with Fugro are scheduled to start in Q4 2020. The contract is for approximately 30 days, Oceanteam said.

Henk van den IJssel, CEO of Oceanteam, said: "Securing this new contract for the CSV Southern Ocean shows the increased activity in the offshore market and its faith in our assets. The deployment of the vessel will follow the execution of the planned class renewal program of CSV Southern Ocean, which is currently being executed in Singapore and to be completed in September 2020.”



The CSV Southern Ocean is a DP2 Construction Support vessel with 1 x 250 and 1 x 100 tonnes fully heave compensated cranes, and 2400 m2 deck space. The vessel can be used field support, construction, installation, and IRM.



