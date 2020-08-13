Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway's Offshore Safety Regulator Targeted by Phishing Attack

August 13, 2020

Image Credit: Maksim Kabakou

The Norwegian offshore oil and gas safety watchdog Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has been a target of a phishing attack.

Per Phishing.org, phishing is a cybercrime in which a target or targets are contacted by email, telephone or text message by someone posing as a legitimate institution to lure individuals into providing sensitive data such as personally identifiable information, banking, and credit card details, and passwords.

In a statement on Thursday, the offshore oil and gas safety regulator said: "We have become aware today that certain of our e-mail accounts have been misused to distribute a number of e-mails which appear to come from our employees. We are working to deal with this issue."

The PSA Norway did not share any further details on the attack.


