Repsol, Vestigo Tap Alam Maritim for Subsea Services

August 6, 2020

An Alam Maritim vessel - (File Photo: Alam Maritim)
An Alam Maritim vessel - (File Photo: Alam Maritim)

Malaysian offshore services provider Alam Maritim has this week secured work with the Spanish oil firm Repsol, and Malaysia's marginal fields development company Vestigo.

First, Alam Maritim on Tuesday said it had won a five-year deal with Repsol in Malaysia for the provision of subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair services for PM3-CAA.

The PM3-CAA stands for the PM3 offshore block with sits within the joint Commercial Arrangement Area (CAA) located between Malaysia and Vietnam.

The contract is "on call basis" with the first vessel mobilization set for mid-August 2020.

On Thursday, Alam Maritim announced the letter of award with Vestigo Petroleum for the provision of underwater services.

"The contract which will be on call basis was effective from 7 July 2020 and shall be valid until 28 August 2023 unless otherwise terminated pursuant to the terms of the contract," Alam Maritim said.

