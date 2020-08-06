Liebherr Bags First Offshore Crane Order in Azerbaijan

Crane specialist Liebherr will deliver what it describes as offshore cranes of the latest generation for Caspian Sea platforms, offshore Azerbaijan.

Liebherr-MCCtec Rostock has received an order from Umid Babek Operating Company to deliver four new offshore cranes of the Board Offshore Crane (BOS) Series.

"The Liebherr BOS crane represents state-of-the-art technology and is the right choice for applications requiring high lifting capacities at medium or high outreaches," Liebherr said.

In what is Liebherr's first direct sale of offshore cranes in Azerbaijan, four new cranes of the BOS-series will be installed next year on two offshore platforms in the Caspian Sea.

The Umid Babek Operating Company is responsible for oil and gas exploration and production at the high-pressure Umid gas-condensate field and Babek prospective structure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

The crane order from Liebherr includes two BOS 2600 with a maximum lifting capacity of 45 tonnes at 30 meters onboard as well as two BOS 4200, lifting 50 tonnes at 40 meters onboard.

Stefan Schneider, Liebherr's Head of Sales for General Purpose Offshore Cranes, says: "UBOC chose Liebherr and the BOS-series to combine several advantages for their platforms, including the proven crane design with a wide range of features. Also, our local service station in Azerbaijan enables a very flexible customer service on-site. Our technicians can be on the platform within 24 hours."

The crane design will be certified by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and will cover the API design code requirements.

Both the BOS 2600 as well as the 4200 have a lattice boom with a maximum working outreach of 48 meters at the main hoist and 53 meters at the auxiliary hoist. The cranes are powered electro-hydraulically and are equipped with Liebherr Litronic, the company’s in-house developed control system which is the centerpiece for precise crane operations.

"One of many crane features is the 360-degree unlimited slewing Four Liebherr Board Offshore Cranes for oil platforms in Azerbaijan 2 radius, the remote control unit for an emergency operation and special supportive features of the crane control system for the crane operator," Liebherr explains.

The four BOS cranes will be delivered to UBOC in 2021 from the Liebherr production site in Rostock, Germany.