Subsea Energy Solutions Eyes Business in Brazil

UK-based offshore energy equipment maker Subsea Energy Solutions is expanding into Brazil following signing a sales agreement with Marine and Offshore Partners.

Subsea Energy Solutions said Wednesday that Rio-based M&O Partners would help it develop new relationships and business development with multinational operators such as Petrobras.

Philip A.R. Stanyon, Founder & Technical Sales Director at Subsea Energy Solutions, said: “We have operated in the global energy markets since we were founded in 2011. Our products are internationally respected and this new agreement with M&O partners will help us grow further into this important market.”

The company specializes in equipment assembly, load and pressure testing, onshore and offshore commissioning, and maintenance programs.

Brazil produced over 1 billion barrels of oil in 2019, with 13.4 billion barrels of proven oil reserves remaining, which the North Yorkshire company sees as an exciting prospect to grow business in the largest country of South America.