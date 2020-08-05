Total Extends Charters for Havila PSV Duo

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Havila Shipping has secured contract extensions for two of its platform supply vessels.

Havila said that Total DK, a Danish subsidiary of the French oil major Total, had extended the contracts for the Havila Fanø and Havila

Herøy vessels.

Havila said that the extensions would run in direct continuation with current contracts until 01.06.2021.

Total has three optional periods of one month for each vessel.

According to VesselsValue data, the Havila Herøy is currently in the Port of Esbjerg, while the Havila Fanø is in the North Sea serving Danish oil fields.