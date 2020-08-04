Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
AFRY's Engineering Services for Vietnam Offshore Wind Farm

August 4, 2020

Illustration only - image by chungking/AdobeStock

AFRY has been awarded engineering services assignment for Tra Vinh Offshore Wind Farm, a 48 MW wind farm project located in Tra Vinh Province, Vietnam. 

The project is owned by Truong Thanh Tra Vinh Wind Power JSC, an affiliated company of Thailand's Sermsang Power Corporation (SSP).

AFRY said it would provide a full scope of owner’s engineering services for the implementation phase of the project, having previously supported Sermsang as a technical advisor in the feasibility study phase, EPC bidding process, and energy yield assessments for this project. 

AFRY’s assignment includes project management services, engineering design review as well as monitoring of the onshore and offshore construction, installation and commissioning work for the entire wind farm complex, including also the wind farm substation, transmission line, and connection to the power grid. The project’s target commercial operation date (COD) is October 2021.

“Sermsang Power Corporation is one of our key clients who are rapidly expanding their international business throughout Asia and actively ramping up their renewable energy production portfolio,” said Esa Holttinen, Business Director, Wind Power. “We are proud to once again support Sermsang in reaching their strategic goals,” he added.

The Tra Vinh project will be SSP’s first offshore wind farm investment.

