Sakhalin Energy Starts Maintenance Work at Molikpaq Offshore Platform

July 31, 2020

Molikpaq - Credit: Sakhalin Energy
Russian oil and gas company Sakhalin Energy has started seasonal maintenance of its Molikpaq offshore oil and gas platform, at the Russian far east.

Sakhalin Energy said Friday that over 300 people, including about 160 maintenance contractor personnel, would be involved in the project.

In addition to multiphase separation equipment clean-up and purging, they will carry out regular turbine inspections, upgrade the platform’s control and safety systems, replace some pipe sections and other equipment. In addition, a tube bundle in one of the platform’s heat exchangers will be replaced with a special-order titanium version. The replacement bundle will soon be delivered to Sakhalin Island and then shipped to the platform, the company said.

The maintenance and inspection activities will take a month to complete. After that, the platform will be fully restarted.

The Molikpaq is the first offshore platform installed in Russian waters as part of the Sakhalin-2 project. In April 2020, it reached a 300 MMbbls milestone since the start of production in 1999.  

