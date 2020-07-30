Subsea Cable Specialist JDR Breaks Ground on US HQ

JDR, a subsea cable supplier and services provider has started construction of a new US headquarters in Tomball, Texas.

The building will consolidate three of JDR’s existing facilities in the region to expand its IWOCs (Intervention Work Over Control System) rental business to support current demand, JDR said.

After completion, JDR plans to acquire engineers and highly qualified service technicians, to expand its local presence.

"The key focus of the facility will be to construct and test new-build IWOCS equipment and support service activities on-site. It will allow for more physical space (10 acres) to improve efficiencies and safety measures in its supply chain, as well as reduce transportation costs," JDR, owned by the TFKable Group, said.

Brian Davis, Houston General Manager at JDR, commented, “Beginning construction of our new Houston headquarters marks a significant milestone for our US business, and we’re delighted to bring our ongoing success in the region to Tomball.”

"Our Houston based business has grown strongly over the last decade, following an increased demand from our customers for IWOC rental systems. We have also increased our manufacturing and service support for our oil and gas customers in the Gulf of Mexico and abroad.”

The facility will perform a wide range of functions, including engineering and management for global projects, assembly of a variety of oilfield equipment, and support for its offshore service business, JDR said.

The facility is planned to be completed in the first half of 2021.