Petrofac Lands Two-Year North Sea Well Deal with NEO Energy

UK-based offshore services company Petrofac has won a two-year contract with NEO Energy to provide Well Management and Well Operator support across NEO's North Sea fields.

The deal will cover support for 25 production wells across NEO's Affleck, Balloch, Dumbarton, Flyndre and Lochranza fields. The contract also positions Petrofac to support future well construction and intervention campaigns, Petrofac said.

Petrofac was previously awarded Integrated Services Contract for NEO Energy, through which it provides ongoing operational, maintenance, engineering, and construction support in support of the Operator’s UK activities.

As Well Operator, Petrofac will be responsible for direct procurement and management of all sub-contracted services.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services in the Western Hemisphere, said: “Through the deployment of our extensive asset and well management expertise, we will work closely with NEO Energy to assure the integrity of its wells and deliver safe and cost-efficient construction in support of any future field development.

“This award builds on our existing track record for delivering Well Operator services for clients in the UKCS, bringing the size of our well portfolio in the basin to 50.”

Related: NEO Energy, Total Revise Terms of UK North Sea Deal