Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrofac Lands Two-Year North Sea Well Deal with NEO Energy

July 29, 2020

Credit: Petrofac
Credit: Petrofac

UK-based offshore services company Petrofac has won a two-year contract with NEO Energy to provide Well Management and Well Operator support across NEO's North Sea fields.

The deal will cover support for 25 production wells across NEO's Affleck, Balloch, Dumbarton, Flyndre and Lochranza fields. The contract also positions Petrofac to support future well construction and intervention campaigns, Petrofac said.

Petrofac was previously awarded Integrated Services Contract for NEO Energy, through which it provides ongoing operational, maintenance, engineering, and construction support in support of the Operator’s UK activities.

As Well Operator, Petrofac will be responsible for direct procurement and management of all sub-contracted services.  

Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services in the Western Hemisphere, said: “Through the deployment of our extensive asset and well management expertise, we will work closely with NEO Energy to assure the integrity of its wells and deliver safe and cost-efficient construction in support of any future field development.

“This award builds on our existing track record for delivering Well Operator services for clients in the UKCS, bringing the size of our well portfolio in the basin to 50.”

Related: NEO Energy, Total Revise Terms of UK North Sea Deal

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Well Operations UKCS

Related Offshore News

Illustration; Jack-up drilling rig - Credit: xmentoys/AdobeStock

Eni Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Egypt
For illustration only - Credit: Seaway

Subsea 7 Posts $922M Loss in Q2 on Impairment Charges....


Trending Offshore News

Stena Carron drillship - Credit: Stena Drilling

ExxonMobil Finds More 'High-quality' Reservoirs Off...
Energy
Deme Offshore's Apollo vessel - Credit: Leroy Manhutu/MarineTraffic

VIDEO: Offshore Wind Turbine Blade Knocks Off Jack-Up...
Energy

Insight

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

Apache, Total Make Major Oil Find Offshore Suriname

Apache, Total Make Major Oil Find Offshore Suriname

Shell, Eneco JV Wins Hollandse Kust Noord Wind Farm Tender

Shell, Eneco JV Wins Hollandse Kust Noord Wind Farm Tender

Total Books $8 Bln Asset Impairments

Total Books $8 Bln Asset Impairments

ExxonMobil Finds More 'High-quality' Reservoirs Off Guyana, Hess Says

ExxonMobil Finds More 'High-quality' Reservoirs Off Guyana, Hess Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine