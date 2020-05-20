Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NEO Energy, Total Revise Terms of UK North Sea Deal

May 20, 2020

Image: Total
Image: Total

HitecVision's NEO Energy company has renegotiated the terms of the acquisition of Total's UK North Sea assets, first announced in July 2019.

The original agreement stipulated that Petrogas NEO, a joint venture between Petrogas, the exploration and production arm of the Oman-based conglomerate MB Holding, and Norway-based private equity investor HitecVision's company NEO would acquire Total's stakes in 10 UK offshore fields for $635 million. These stakes were previously owned by Maersk Oil, which Total acquired in March 2018.

In a statement on Wednesday, HitecVision and NEO said that reflecting recent significant market volatility, NEO, HitecVision, and Total "have renegotiated the financial terms of the deal to respond to the current environment."

Also, the previous deal partner Petrogas is no longer part of the transaction. Subject to regulatory approvals, the parties expect to complete the transaction by Q3 2020.

"HitecVision and NEO have worked closely with Total to restructure the deal. The agreed revisions respond to current market conditions and retain the attractiveness of the transaction for Total and HitecVision. The structure of the consideration and phasing of payments have been modified, including vendor financing and earnout arrangements. We look forward to progressing swiftly to completion and for NEO Energy to take over the operation of this business," the statement issued on Wednesday reads.

"Total and NEO Energy have developed detailed transition plans to deliver smooth handover of operations upon completion to allow NEO to focus on embedding planned operating efficiencies and growth plans as rapidly as possible," the companies said.

Jean-Pierre Sbraire, Chief Financial Officer at Total. “We look forward to progressing swiftly to completion and for NEO Energy to take over operations. We are confident that this sale is the right thing for both parties and for the business and its employees.”

Through the transaction, NEO acquires a material, cash generative portfolio of assets in four producing areas of the UK North Sea, with an average 2019 production of approximately 23,000 boepd and substantial development upside, Hitecvision and NEO said.

In addition, the portfolio adds reserves of c.  51 MMboe to NEO Energy. The transaction includes operatorship of two asset clusters, the Quad 15 and Flyndre areas, and an operator organization of more than 80 employees and contractors.


Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Drilling Activity Europe UKCS

Related Offshore News

Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates
Image: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Launches 14MW Offshore Wind Turbine


Trending Offshore News

Seaway Strashnov - Image Credit: kees torn/Flickr - CC BY-SA 2.0 license

Five Injured at Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm
Offshore
Image: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa Launches 14MW Offshore Wind Turbine
Technology

Sponsored

International Public Tender for High Resolution Surveys

International Public Tender for High Resolution Surveys

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Tough Time for Exploration, But There's Still a Business Case For It

Tough Time for Exploration, But There's Still a Business Case For It

NEO Energy, Total Revise Terms of UK North Sea Deal

NEO Energy, Total Revise Terms of UK North Sea Deal

JOG Takes Over Verbier Discovery from Equinor

JOG Takes Over Verbier Discovery from Equinor

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine