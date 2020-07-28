Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gulf of Mexico: Blackstone to Raise Stake in Shenandoah

July 28, 2020

Israel's Navitas Petroleum said on Tuesday the Blackstone Group signed a preliminary deal to raise its stake in a drilling project in the Gulf of Mexico to 47% from 16%.

Navitas had partnered with U.S. oil firm LLOG and Blackstone's portfolio company Beacon Offshore Energy in drilling at the Shenandoah discovery that holds 431 million barrels of oil. 

Blackstone, through Beacon, is buying LLOG's 31% holding in the $250 million project while Navitas would continue to hold 53%, Navitas said.

It noted that the project is expected to generate $1.13 billion in cash flow for the company. Production is forecast to begin in 2024.

The group recently signed a deal for a drilling rig with Transocean.

"Blackstone's and Beacon's capabilities will help complete the project's financing and rapid and successful development," Navitas Chairman Gideon Tadmor said. 

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Energy Deepwater Drilling Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico Rigs USA

Related Offshore News

© Danial / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis
Woodside's Sangomar FPSO render - Credit: Woodside

Russia's Lukoil Buys Cairn's Stake in Sangomar Field...


Trending Offshore News

Deme Offshore's Apollo vessel - Credit: Leroy Manhutu/MarineTraffic

VIDEO: Offshore Wind Turbine Blade Knocks Off Jack-Up...
Energy

Eni Confirms 'Significant Hydrocarbon Accumulation'...
Asia

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

ExxonMobil Extends Hebron Platform EPC Contract with Aker Solutions

ExxonMobil Extends Hebron Platform EPC Contract with Aker Solutions

TGS Completes Canadian Marine Seismic Study

TGS Completes Canadian Marine Seismic Study

Spain Hopes Turkey Overture on Offshore Drilling Leads to Talks

Spain Hopes Turkey Overture on Offshore Drilling Leads to Talks

Gas Flow Resumes via Nord Stream Pipeline after Maintenance Complete

Gas Flow Resumes via Nord Stream Pipeline after Maintenance Complete

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine