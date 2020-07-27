One of World's Largest Oil & Gas Conferences Moves Online Due to Pandemic

ADIPEC, one of the world's largest oil and gas events held in Abu Dhabi, will this year take place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More precisely, the exhibition part of the event held annually for over 30 years will be moved for 2021, but the conferences will be held online.

The ADIPEC Strategic and Technical Conference, organized by dmg events with the support of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), will take place virtually between November 9 and 12, 2020.

"This follows a directive from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism that events should not take place in light of Covid-19 restrictions. The next full in-person annual exhibition and conferences will take place from November 8 to 11, 2021," ADNOC said.

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Chairman of ADIPEC said: “Despite the global challenge of COVID-19, we are delighted the ADIPEC Strategic and Technical Conferences will take place virtually this year, enabling leaders from across the oil and gas industry to come together to share ideas and connect on a range of key industry trends, challenges, and opportunities.

“The health and welfare of all ADIPEC participants is our highest priority and we look forward to welcoming all visitors to the full in-person exhibition and conference at ADIPEC 2021. As we look to the future, collaboration, technology and innovation will be essential levers as we continue to identify new smart growth opportunities across the global energy landscape.”

dmg events Global Energy President, Christopher Hudson, said: “We are committed to ensuring ADIPEC remains at the heart of the global oil and gas landscape, driving forward the conversations, collaborations, and connections that address key challenges and fuel innovative ideas and strategies that shape the industry.

“By staging a concentrated and abridged virtual conference program this year, ADIPEC will utilize cutting-edge technology that has evolved exponentially over the past 4-5 months, to ensure the industry and its community has a voice to discuss and share the learnings of this year and into the future.”

Khalifa Yahweel Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), stated: “The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company always co-ordinates closely with its partners to find optimal solutions that ensure the competitiveness of events, which it hosts on both the local and international level. In order to ensure the health and safety of exhibitors and visitors, which is our company's foremost priority across our operations, it was agreed with the organizers of ADIPEC to postpone the activities of this year's exhibition to 2021.”



He added: “We look forward to welcoming the upcoming ADIPEC 2021 exhibition at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Our teams are currently developing a wide range of programmes that will improve exhibitor and visitor experience at this important event, ensuring to exceed their expectations and provide leading sector-based standards.”





