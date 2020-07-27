VIDEO: Offshore Wind Turbine Blade Knocks Off Jack-Up Vessel's Gangway

A video has emerged online showing a wind turbine blade knocking an offshore installation vessel's gangway into the sea.

According to available reports, the incident happened on July 2, at the under-construction SeaMade wind farm offshore Belgium, with no injuries to personnel reported.

The vessel in question is reported to be DEME Offshore's Apollo jack-up installation vessel. Offshore Engineer has reached out to DEME seeking info on how the incident came to be. We'll update the article if we receive any response.

SeaMade, operated by Otary, is a 487,2 MW offshore wind concession in the Belgian North Sea. It will consist of 58 SGRE (Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy) turbines. Once complete, it will be Belgium's largest offshore wind farm.

The project - located 40-51 km north of the Ostend headquarters - will be the 7th offshore wind project in the Belgian North Sea.

SeaMade will be fully operational by the end of 2020 and will produce enough electricity to power 485,000 Belgian homes annually. The first turbine, and most likely the one that was part of the incident, was completed earlier this month.

With the installation of Northwester 2 wind farm in May Belgium reached 1,775 MW installed capacity, surpassing Denmark as 4th largest offshore wind energy producer worldwide.

The frontrunners are the United Kingdom with 10,428 MW, followed by Germany with 7,659 MW and by China with around 7,000 MW. Denmark followed with 1,703 MW until May 2020, but Belgium has recently reached 1,775 MW, becoming number four worldwide, third in Europe.