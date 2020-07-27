Sparrows' Crane for Vedanta's Offshore Facilities in India

Sparrows Group has secured a three-year contract renewal to supply a rental crane to Vedanta Resources Limited, extending its relationship with the company to nine years.

A Sparrows manufactured ECR-20 crane will be mobilized to the Lakshmi and Gauri oil and gas fields of Cairn Oil & Gas, located off the west coast of India, near Cambay basin in Gujarat. Vedanta has been operating these blocks since 2017, following the merger of Cairn India with Vedanta Limited.

The crane will be used to support well service operations across multiple platforms in the fields, Sparrows said. As part of the workscope, Sparrows will also conduct various upgrades on the crane, which has been operated by Vedanta since 2011.

The enhancements will include a new boom, winches, lifting sheaves, load indicator and wire ropes to assure the ongoing safety and performance of the crane. It will also be further adapted to increase the current lifting capacity from 15Te to 18Te.

The upgrade work is being undertaken at Sparrows’ workshop in Mumbai with the offshore mobilization planned for September this year, when experienced lifting personnel from the facility will be installing, commissioning and operating the crane in the field.

Stewart Mitchell, chief executive officer of Sparrows said:“We’ve been supporting clients in India since 2011, the country continues to be an area of growth for Sparrows and we have established a good track record in the region. Our engineering capability in Mumbai and our ability to carry out work locally has been a crucial part of this, as well as the work with Vedanta it has also enabled us to undertake a multi-million-pound contract with India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the refurbishment of 21 cranes.”