Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras, Karoon Change Terms of $665M Sale of Baúna Field Stake

July 27, 2020

Image Credit: Karoon
Image Credit: Karoon

Brazilian oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA announced adjustments to a $665 million contract governing the sale of its entire stake in the Baúna oil field to Australia's Karoon Energy, according to a securities filing late on Friday.

The Bauna field is in the Santos basin in the Atlantic Ocean.

Under the new terms, Karoon is paying an initial $380 million to Petrobras, including a $49.9 million downpayment made on July 24 and $150 million to be paid at the closing date of the deal, which depends on certain conditions being met.

The remainder of the $380 million will be paid in 18 monthly installments from the transaction's closing date, Petrobras said.

An additional installment of $285 million would be paid through 2026, the filing said.

The terms of the deal were changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult to meet previously agreed conditions. 

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Energy Industry News Activity South America Brazil

Related Offshore News

Woodside's Sangomar FPSO render - Credit: Woodside

Russia's Lukoil Buys Cairn's Stake in Sangomar Field...
Illustration - Image by JT Jeeraphun / AdobeStock

Global Oil & Gas FIDs Set for Massive Drop in 2020


Trending Offshore News

Deme Offshore's Apollo vessel - Credit: Leroy Manhutu/MarineTraffic

VIDEO: Offshore Wind Turbine Blade Knocks Off Jack-Up...
Energy
© Sundry Photography / Adobe Stock

Chevron Diversity Ratio to Improve as Layoffs Progress
Industry News

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

New Vessel Goes to Work for Seacat Services in the UK

New Vessel Goes to Work for Seacat Services in the UK

US Wind Farm Support Vessel Gets Bow Extension

US Wind Farm Support Vessel Gets Bow Extension

Pirates Attack Another Offshore Vessel in Mexico

Pirates Attack Another Offshore Vessel in Mexico

New Mammoet Crane in Operation in Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base

New Mammoet Crane in Operation in Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine