Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bluestream Nets Inspection Gig at Gemini Offshore Wind Farm

July 24, 2020

Image Credit: Northland Power
Image Credit: Northland Power

Dutch offshore and subsea services firm Bluestream has won more work at the Gemini offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

In a social media post on Thursday, Blueastream said it has won a contract for the inspection of above water support structures on the Gemini wind farm off the Dutch coast.

The company has previously completed subsea inspection works at the Northland Power-operated project.

"This summer we will be providing a full complement of management and inspection services, including the provision of a walk-to-work vessel  to get our teams to and from the structures in a safe and efficient manner," Bluestream said. The W2W vessel will be provided by Chevalier Floatels.

The 600 MW Gemini offshore wind farm, at 85km off the coast of Groningen, in the North Sea, came online in 2017.

The wind farm, which cost EUR 2.8 billion to develop, comprises 150 Siemens wind turbines standing on steel monopiles.

The Gemini offshore wind farm is owned by Northland Power (60%), Siemens Financial Services (20%), Van Oord Dredging and Marine Contractors BV (10%) and N.V. HVC (10%).

Watch the recording of World Energy Report's Offshore Wind Webinar "Outlook for Offshore Wind Power: The Frontier of Future Energy"

Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Inspection & Repair & Maintenance The Netherlands

Related Offshore News

Image by Zacharias/AdobeStock

Struggling Oilfied Services Firms May Find Some Respite in...
Image Credit: Cengiz Tokgoz

Turkey Slams Greek Claim Over Mediterranean Seismic Survey


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Allseas

Watch: Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha Topsides
Vessels
Image by Zacharias/AdobeStock

Struggling Oilfied Services Firms May Find Some Respite in...
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

Massachusetts Institutions Get Grants for Offshore Wind Workforce Training

Massachusetts Institutions Get Grants for Offshore Wind Workforce Training

PipeChina to Buy $56B Worth of Pipelines

PipeChina to Buy $56B Worth of Pipelines

Byron Set to Tie SM58 G1 Well to GoM Platform. Production to Start in September

Byron Set to Tie SM58 G1 Well to GoM Platform. Production to Start in September

Bluestream Nets Inspection Gig at Gemini Offshore Wind Farm

Bluestream Nets Inspection Gig at Gemini Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine