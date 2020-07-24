Bluestream Nets Inspection Gig at Gemini Offshore Wind Farm

Dutch offshore and subsea services firm Bluestream has won more work at the Gemini offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

In a social media post on Thursday, Blueastream said it has won a contract for the inspection of above water support structures on the Gemini wind farm off the Dutch coast.

The company has previously completed subsea inspection works at the Northland Power-operated project.

"This summer we will be providing a full complement of management and inspection services, including the provision of a walk-to-work vessel to get our teams to and from the structures in a safe and efficient manner," Bluestream said. The W2W vessel will be provided by Chevalier Floatels.

The 600 MW Gemini offshore wind farm, at 85km off the coast of Groningen, in the North Sea, came online in 2017.

The wind farm, which cost EUR 2.8 billion to develop, comprises 150 Siemens wind turbines standing on steel monopiles.

The Gemini offshore wind farm is owned by Northland Power (60%), Siemens Financial Services (20%), Van Oord Dredging and Marine Contractors BV (10%) and N.V. HVC (10%).

