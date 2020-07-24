Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Repsol's Long-term Oil Price Forecast Aligns with Rivals

July 24, 2020

Image by namning - AdobeStock
Image by namning - AdobeStock

Spanish energy major Repsol lowered its oil price assumptions on Thursday, bringing its long-term outlook in line with most European rivals which have booked writedowns and leaving Equinor as a bullish outlier in the sector.

Repsol took a writedown of $1.5 billion in second-quarter results, after it had already booked 5.7 billion euros ($6.61 billion) in upstream asset impairments last year.

It had previously assumed oil prices might reach $87 a barrel in 2035, adjusting for inflation, but has now revised its headline figure to an average of $59.6 a barrel until 2050 in this year's prices.

Equinor forecasts oil prices to jump to around $80 a barrel in 2030, in 2019 prices.

This month, Eni announced a 3.5 billion euro impairment on the value of its assets after revising down its long-term oil price outlook.

That came on the back of Royal Dutch Shell's $22 billion writedown last week and BP's $17.5 billion hit in June.

While break-even prices for new development projects typically lie below future oil price assumptions, these writedowns have raised questions about the risk of stranded assets - or resources that are left underground because they are uneconomical to tap - in the oil and gas sector.

Here is a graphic showing the varying oil price assumptions among European energy majors: https://tmsnrt.rs/39sXnQz


($1 = 0.8852 euros)

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)

Energy Industry News Activity Oil Price

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Cengiz Tokgoz

Turkey Slams Greek Claim Over Mediterranean Seismic Survey
Illustration - Image by Fokke/AdobeStock

EDPR, Engie Create Offshore Wind JV


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Allseas

Watch: Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha Topsides
Vessels
Image by Zacharias/AdobeStock

Struggling Oilfied Services Firms May Find Some Respite in...
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

Massachusetts Institutions Get Grants for Offshore Wind Workforce Training

Massachusetts Institutions Get Grants for Offshore Wind Workforce Training

PipeChina to Buy $56B Worth of Pipelines

PipeChina to Buy $56B Worth of Pipelines

Byron Set to Tie SM58 G1 Well to GoM Platform. Production to Start in September

Byron Set to Tie SM58 G1 Well to GoM Platform. Production to Start in September

Bluestream Nets Inspection Gig at Gemini Offshore Wind Farm

Bluestream Nets Inspection Gig at Gemini Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine