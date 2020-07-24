Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ION Geo Helping Mauritania Understand its Offshore Oil and Gas Potential

July 24, 2020

Image Credit: ION Geophysical
Seismic data company ION Geophysical has announced its first 3D multi-client program in Mauritania in partnership with the country's Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy (MPME). 

ION will integrate and reimage ~24,000 sq km of MPME-held 3D data and says it can expand the scope to include ~15,000 km of 2D data pending industry support.  

The project will include legacy seismic surveys together with data from relinquished areas and all open file well logs. The first phase will cover a number of past oil and gas discoveries including Chinguetti, Tiof C 4-6, Merou 1, and Banda C.

The initial phase will combine up to 15 separate surveys and will be completed mid-2021. The aim of the project is to boost exploration activity by providing a modern, high resolution/broad bandwidth and 3D imaged dataset.

"ION aims to significantly enhance the data's resolution and subsurface insights.  The 3D volume has applications across the E&P lifecycle, helping reduce risk at play, prospect, and reservoir scales," ION said.

The seismic data firm expects the program to start in 2020 with final deliverables available in mid-2021.

Mohamed Abdel Vetah, Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy, said, "Through this project, ION will support the efforts of the Ministry to improve its exploration strategy offshore and onshore in the Taoudeni area and attract more investors with the aim of developing the national resources for the benefit of our nation and to build a long-term beneficial partnership, which are the ultimate goals of his Excellency the President of Mauritania."

"We are pleased Mauritania selected ION to better understand its resources and attract new investments to the country, enabling all stakeholders to make more informed decisions," said Joe Gagliardi, Senior Vice President of ION's Ventures group.  

"Recent world-class discoveries have identified huge volumes of natural gas. Mauritania's subsurface has never been revealed on a regional 3D scale and we believe there is substantial potential to identify new prospective oil and gas opportunities in this proven, under-explored basin when viewed in this new context. We expect this data volume will play a pivotal role in unlocking Mauritania's remaining hydrocarbon potential for years to come."

