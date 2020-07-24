Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tekmar Energy's Cable Protection for Offshore Wind Farms in Japan

July 24, 2020

Credit: Tekmar Energy
Credit: Tekmar Energy

Subsea protection equipment provider Tekmar Energy will provide cable protection for the Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farm project in Japan.

The wind farms, set to be the first utility-scale offshore wind project in Japan, will be delivered by Akita Offshore Wind Corporation, a special purpose company set up by a consortium led by Marubeni.

Located at the ports of Akita and Noshiro in the coastal zone of Akita prefecture, the wind farms will feature 33 turbines and have an expected combined output of 139MW. 

"Tekmar Energy will supply the project with 64 patented TekLink® Mechanical Latch CPS and cable hang-off arrangements to secure and protect the inter-array cables from the foundation hang-off point to the point at which they are buried in the seabed," Tekmar said of the new contract.

Jack Simpson, Director at Tekmar Energy said: “This is another significant award for Tekmar Energy which marks our first major CPS contract in Japan. We look forward to working on the Akita and Noshiro projects and to support the growing Japanese offshore wind sector.”

Wind turbine maker MHI Vestas Offshore Wind will be responsible for the wind turbine delivery for the project.

MHI Vestas will supply 33 V117-4.2 MW turbines in total, to be installed with fixed-bottom foundations at both sites. Installation is expected to start in 2022. 

Of the 33 turbines to be supplied, 13 turbines will be supplied at the Akita site, while the Noshiro site will incorporate 20 turbines. In total, the projects will supply the equivalent of nearly 130,000 homes.

Japan is set to draft new rules and support framework in a drive that points to construct offshore wind projects at 30 areas by the end of the next decade. 

Per GlobalData, the new policy plans for three or four projects each year with a total generation capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW), from the fiscal year beginning in April 2021 until 2030/2031. By the end of the decade, a total of 10 GW of potential generation sites are expected to be identified for further development.

Ankit Mathur, Practice Head at GlobalData, said earlier this week: “Unlike the last bill passed in 2018, identifying wind development zones, this draft bill sets clearer targets and objectives assisting the expansion of the sector. Japan has a strong presence of domestic sponsors, who are dynamic investors in the sector. Marubeni, for instance, is an active investor in European offshore wind. Besides, a huge sum of domestic capital is available to finance offshore wind projects. All these factors amalgamating with the implementation of the proposed bill can bolster the future outlook of the offshore wind sector.”

Watch the recording of World Energy Report's Offshore Wind Webinar "Outlook for Offshore Wind Power: The Frontier of Future Energy"

Technology Energy Subsea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Japan Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi - Credit; Eni/Flickr - CC BY-NC 2.0

Italian Prosecutors Seek Jail Time for Eni, Shell Execs...
Image by Zacharias/AdobeStock

Struggling Oilfied Services Firms May Find Some Respite in...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Allseas

Watch: Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha Topsides
Vessels
Image by Zacharias/AdobeStock

Struggling Oilfied Services Firms May Find Some Respite in...
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

Massachusetts Institutions Get Grants for Offshore Wind Workforce Training

Massachusetts Institutions Get Grants for Offshore Wind Workforce Training

PipeChina to Buy $56B Worth of Pipelines

PipeChina to Buy $56B Worth of Pipelines

Byron Set to Tie SM58 G1 Well to GoM Platform. Production to Start in September

Byron Set to Tie SM58 G1 Well to GoM Platform. Production to Start in September

Bluestream Nets Inspection Gig at Gemini Offshore Wind Farm

Bluestream Nets Inspection Gig at Gemini Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine