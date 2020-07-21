Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro Done with Geophysical Work at Qatar's North Sea Field

July 21, 2020

Fugro Proteus - Credit: Fugro
Fugro Proteus - Credit: Fugro

Fugro has completed the first phase of its offshore site investigation for Qatargas’ North Field Production Sustainability’s Compression Phase.

The Dutch company started the fieldwork started in March. The first phase marks the completion of the geophysical scope, while the geotechnical scope in phase two will run as planned until August this year. 

The fieldwork is being performed by in-country project teams from Fugro’s dedicated vessels Proteus and Adventurer and includes cone penetration testing and P-S logging results. 

The final deliverables – comprising a bathymetric and geophysical survey and a geotechnical appraisal of the soils encountered – will be used to optimize jacket platform pile foundation design, and pipeline and cable-route engineering, in Qatar’s giant North Field.

The North Field is the largest non-associated gas field in the world and is located 80 nautical miles off the north coast of Qatar.

Vessels Middle East Geoscience Activity Geophysics Qatar Geotechnical

Related Offshore News

File photo: El Señor del Mar FPSO (Photo: Pemex)

Shipments Resume from Pemex FPSO After Collision
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Gallery: Heerema's Sleipnir Breaks Offshore Jacket Removal...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Noble Energy

Chevron to Buy Noble Energy for $5 Billion
Mergers & Acquisitions
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Gallery: Heerema's Sleipnir Breaks Offshore Jacket Removal...
Offshore

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Malaysia: Cortez Subsea Installs Subsea Pipeline Using Weld-Free Tech

Malaysia: Cortez Subsea Installs Subsea Pipeline Using Weld-Free Tech

ROV Operator Rovco Charters Glomar Wave Vessel for Offshore Wind Work

ROV Operator Rovco Charters Glomar Wave Vessel for Offshore Wind Work

Watch: Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha Topsides

Watch: Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha Topsides

Fugro Done with Geophysical Work at Qatar's North Sea Field

Fugro Done with Geophysical Work at Qatar's North Sea Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine