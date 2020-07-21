Fugro Done with Geophysical Work at Qatar's North Sea Field

Fugro has completed the first phase of its offshore site investigation for Qatargas’ North Field Production Sustainability’s Compression Phase.



The Dutch company started the fieldwork started in March. The first phase marks the completion of the geophysical scope, while the geotechnical scope in phase two will run as planned until August this year.

The fieldwork is being performed by in-country project teams from Fugro’s dedicated vessels Proteus and Adventurer and includes cone penetration testing and P-S logging results.

The final deliverables – comprising a bathymetric and geophysical survey and a geotechnical appraisal of the soils encountered – will be used to optimize jacket platform pile foundation design, and pipeline and cable-route engineering, in Qatar’s giant North Field.

The North Field is the largest non-associated gas field in the world and is located 80 nautical miles off the north coast of Qatar.