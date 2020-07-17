Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dayang Charters Perdana AWB and Anchor Handler

July 17, 2020

Illustration Only - A Perdana AWB - Image by Reynold Lihan/MarineTraffic
Illustration Only - A Perdana AWB - Image by Reynold Lihan/MarineTraffic

Malaysia's Perdana Petroleum has won a contract with Dayang Enterprise for the charter of and accommodation work barge and an anchor handling tug.

Perdana said on Friday the contract had been awarded to its subsidiary Perdana Nautika.

The contract value is estimated at RM6.5 million (USD 928,783). The contract is expected to start in August 2020 and will be for a duration of sixty (60) days.

Perdana will provide the AWB and AHT vessels with crews and equipment to perform 24-hour services for an offshore related project.

Worth noting, Dayang is a major shareholder in Perdana, but Perdana said that the contract will be carried out on arm’s length basis and on normal commercial terms which are not more favorable to “the related party,” that is, to Dayang.

Perdana said: “[Perdana Petroleum’s] OSV operations complement those of Dayang […] whose principal activities [are] the provision of offshore topside maintenance services, minor fabrication works and offshore hook-up and commissioning services.”

"The contract is part of the strategic alliance between Dayang Group and PPB Group where the utilization of its vessels can be maximized and qualified to bid for more offshore maintenance works.

Perdana's fleet consists of 16 vessels, and includes eight Anchor Handling Tug/Supply (AHTS) vessels, two accommodation workboats, and six accommodation work barges.


