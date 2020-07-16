Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ocean Infinity Completes Guyana Survey for ExxonMobil

July 16, 2020

Image by OceanInfinity
Image by OceanInfinity

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has completed its survey project for ExxonMobil, within the enormous Stabroek block offshore Guyana, where the oil giant has over the recent few years discovered more than 8 billion barrels of oil.

The project, announced in February,  involved acquiring high-resolution geophysical and geotechnical data through the simultaneous deployment of multiple Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), in water depths of between 70m and 2150m over an area of approximately 3,100 square km.

The Stabroek Block itself, located approximately 120 miles offshore Guyana, is 6.6 million acres (26,800 square kilometers) big and is equivalent in size to 1,150 typical U.S. Gulf of Mexico blocks.

"The approach of autonomous operations at scale ensured that the data was gathered at an industry-leading pace and with a significant reduction in environmental impacts compared to conventional survey methods," Ocean Infinity said. 

The company has recently expanded its AUV fleet and implemented new battery technology to make operations more environmentally friendly.

Josh Broussard, Ocean Infinity's CTO, said: "The successful completion of this project for ExxonMobil in Guyana is further evidence of our ability to sustainably deliver the highest quality results to our clients using our cutting-edge robots.  

"We are constantly striving to push technological boundaries so that we can rapidly deliver high-quality results, and the upcoming deployment of our Armada fleet in January 2021 is further testament to this," Broussard said.

As for the Armada, it is a new marine tech company launched by Ocean Infinity, which will boast the industry's largest fleet of unmanned surface vehicles (USV).

Armada's fleet is currently under construction and is expected to be deployable by the end of 2020.

Each unmanned surface robot will serve a wide range of industries by being fully equipped to perform a multiplicity of offshore data acquisition and intervention operations down to a depth of 6,000 meters. These robot ships will be capable of remotely deploying a wide range of the latest sensors as well as AUVs and remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) for visual and acoustic data acquisition.
 

Energy Vehicle News Subsea Activity South America AUV Guyana

Related Offshore News

Illustration; Lukas Z - AdobeStock

Rystad: Number of Drilled Wells in 2020 to Hit Lowest...
Woodside's Sangomar FPSO render - Credit: Woodside

Westwood Expects 40 FPSOs to be Ordered in 2020-2024...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only: Image by nikkytok/AdobeStock

Deepwater Atlas Drillship Tipped for Shenandoah Drilling,...
Offshore
Sendje Berge FPSO - Image by Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic

Crew Kidnappings Soar in West Africa
Offshore

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Var Energi Resumes Drilling Offshore Norway Citing Positive Effect of Tax Breaks

Var Energi Resumes Drilling Offshore Norway Citing Positive Effect of Tax Breaks

Shell CEO: No V-Shaped Recovery After COVID-19

Shell CEO: No V-Shaped Recovery After COVID-19

Westwood Expects 40 FPSOs to be Ordered in 2020-2024 Period

Westwood Expects 40 FPSOs to be Ordered in 2020-2024 Period

What's Behind Rising Tensions in the South China Sea?

What's Behind Rising Tensions in the South China Sea?

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine