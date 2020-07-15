Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Palfinger's Cranes and Lifeboats for Østensjø Offshore Wind Vessel Fleet

July 15, 2020

Image Credit: Østensjø
Image Credit: Østensjø

Crane manufacturer Palfinger will equip Østensjø Group's new offshore wind support vessels with lifting solutions as well as lifesaving appliances.

The vessels, to be built by Spanish shipyards Gondán Shipbuilders and Balenciaga Shipyard, have been ordered by owner Edda Wind/Østensjø Rederi. Gondán shipyard started construction of two 88m CSOVs (Commissioning Service Operation Vessels) for up to 120 persons.

The first CSOV is expected for delivery in the first quarter of 2022 and will be chartered by Ocean Breeze for a period of 11 years.

Balenciaga Shipyard will build two 82m SOV (Service Operation Vessels) for up to 60 persons. The first vessel will be chartered by MHI Vestas for 15 years, starting in the second quarter of 2022.

Palfinger's scope of delivery includes ten foldable knuckle boom cranes, four lifeboats, and eight davits.

The four vessels, will each be fitted with one of Palfinger's PK15500M cranes and one PK33002M crane, the latest model of Palfinger’s foldable knuckle boom cranes.

Two slightly smaller service operation vessels (SOV), awarded to Balenciaga Shipyard, will be equipped with two PK15500M cranes and one PK33002M crane each.

Separately, Palfinger also secured the deal to also deliver lifesaving appliances to all four new Edda Wind vessels. While each SOV will be fitted with two liferaft davits, each CSOV will be provided with two totally enclosed lifeboats with accompanying davits in addition to two liferaft davits.

The delivery of all Palfinger equipment is scheduled for 2021 and 2022, right before the vessels are put to sea. 

Energy Vessels Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Renewables Cranes Lifeboats

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - Offshore platform in Brazil - Image by Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Brazil's Offshore Oil Workers Chilled by Coronavirus...
Image Credit: Woodside

Woodside Expects $4.37B Loss after Asset Write-down


Trending Offshore News

OPEC Logo - Image Credit: Maxim Grebeshkov

OPEC Expects Record Rise in Oil Demand in 2021
Energy
Sendje Berge FPSO - Image by Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic

Crew Kidnappings Soar in West Africa
Offshore

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Crew Kidnappings Soar in West Africa

Crew Kidnappings Soar in West Africa

Total Looking to Sell Stake in North Sea Pipeline

Total Looking to Sell Stake in North Sea Pipeline

Odfjell Drilling Takes Over Drilling and Maintenance at Ekofisk

Odfjell Drilling Takes Over Drilling and Maintenance at Ekofisk

Rystad: Number of Drilled Wells in 2020 to Hit Lowest Point in Two Decades

Rystad: Number of Drilled Wells in 2020 to Hit Lowest Point in Two Decades

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine