Palfinger's Cranes and Lifeboats for Østensjø Offshore Wind Vessel Fleet

Crane manufacturer Palfinger will equip Østensjø Group's new offshore wind support vessels with lifting solutions as well as lifesaving appliances.

The vessels, to be built by Spanish shipyards Gondán Shipbuilders and Balenciaga Shipyard, have been ordered by owner Edda Wind/Østensjø Rederi. Gondán shipyard started construction of two 88m CSOVs (Commissioning Service Operation Vessels) for up to 120 persons.

The first CSOV is expected for delivery in the first quarter of 2022 and will be chartered by Ocean Breeze for a period of 11 years.

Balenciaga Shipyard will build two 82m SOV (Service Operation Vessels) for up to 60 persons. The first vessel will be chartered by MHI Vestas for 15 years, starting in the second quarter of 2022.

Palfinger's scope of delivery includes ten foldable knuckle boom cranes, four lifeboats, and eight davits.

The four vessels, will each be fitted with one of Palfinger's PK15500M cranes and one PK33002M crane, the latest model of Palfinger’s foldable knuckle boom cranes.

Two slightly smaller service operation vessels (SOV), awarded to Balenciaga Shipyard, will be equipped with two PK15500M cranes and one PK33002M crane each.

Separately, Palfinger also secured the deal to also deliver lifesaving appliances to all four new Edda Wind vessels. While each SOV will be fitted with two liferaft davits, each CSOV will be provided with two totally enclosed lifeboats with accompanying davits in addition to two liferaft davits.

The delivery of all Palfinger equipment is scheduled for 2021 and 2022, right before the vessels are put to sea.