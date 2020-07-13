Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cathie, Global Maritime Team Up to Offer Jack-Up Consultancy Services

July 13, 2020

Image Credit: Bomboman/AdobeStock
Image Credit: Bomboman/AdobeStock

Offshore geoscience and geotechnical engineering consultancy, Cathie has teamed up with marine, offshore and engineering consultancy, Global Maritime in the sphere of jack-up rig services.

More specifically, the duo promises to offer a "holistic" consultancy solution focused on site-specific assessments and integrated Leg Penetration Assessments for jack-up operations.

Per Cathie's Jack-up Rigs - Geotechnical Analysis handout, foundation-related problems with jack-up vessels are one of the major sources of accidents in the offshore industry, with more than 25 serious accidents caused by geotechnical issues reported since 2000.

"Therefore it’s vital to undertake a geotechnical assessment to reduce the risk and potential consequences of events such as spud leg punch-through or lateral leg sliding," Cathie says.

According to the company, Cathie and Global Maritime first started delivering integrated analysis and reporting for jack-up operations as part of a ‘one-team’ approach to vessel operators, and the ultimate project developer/operator. 

"Cathie and Global Maritime clients benefit from the enhanced technical service of two specialist consultancies and an integrated reporting package, whilst enjoying the convenience of a single contract solution which can be led by either consultancy," Cathie said.

Since first teaming up, Cathie and Global Maritime have analyzed over 1,500 individual jack-up locations by the combined team.


Energy Geoscience Engineering Subsea Industry News Activity Rigs Shallow Water Jack-ups

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: David Meek/MarineTraffic

Noble Corp: New Rig Deals in UK, Extensions in Qatar and...
Ramform Vanguard tows a 250m wide source on GeoStreamer X Viking Graben 2020 survey which PGS says is a new record - Credit: PGS

PGS Completes Viking Graben Survey with 'Widest' Source...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: David Meek/MarineTraffic

Noble Corp: New Rig Deals in UK, Extensions in Qatar and...
Drilling
Illustration only - Offshore platform in Brazil - Image by Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Brazil's Offshore Oil Workers Chilled by Coronavirus...
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Cathie, Global Maritime Team Up to Offer Jack-Up Consultancy Services

Cathie, Global Maritime Team Up to Offer Jack-Up Consultancy Services

Ex-Unaoil Duo Convicted for Bribery in Iraq

Ex-Unaoil Duo Convicted for Bribery in Iraq

Rever Offshore Wraps Electrical Diagnostics Gig for Serica in North Sea

Rever Offshore Wraps Electrical Diagnostics Gig for Serica in North Sea

Taiwan: MHI Vestas to Source Fasteners and Cables Locally

Taiwan: MHI Vestas to Source Fasteners and Cables Locally

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine