Cathie, Global Maritime Team Up to Offer Jack-Up Consultancy Services

Offshore geoscience and geotechnical engineering consultancy, Cathie has teamed up with marine, offshore and engineering consultancy, Global Maritime in the sphere of jack-up rig services.

More specifically, the duo promises to offer a "holistic" consultancy solution focused on site-specific assessments and integrated Leg Penetration Assessments for jack-up operations.

Per Cathie's Jack-up Rigs - Geotechnical Analysis handout, foundation-related problems with jack-up vessels are one of the major sources of accidents in the offshore industry, with more than 25 serious accidents caused by geotechnical issues reported since 2000.

"Therefore it’s vital to undertake a geotechnical assessment to reduce the risk and potential consequences of events such as spud leg punch-through or lateral leg sliding," Cathie says.

According to the company, Cathie and Global Maritime first started delivering integrated analysis and reporting for jack-up operations as part of a ‘one-team’ approach to vessel operators, and the ultimate project developer/operator.

"Cathie and Global Maritime clients benefit from the enhanced technical service of two specialist consultancies and an integrated reporting package, whilst enjoying the convenience of a single contract solution which can be led by either consultancy," Cathie said.

Since first teaming up, Cathie and Global Maritime have analyzed over 1,500 individual jack-up locations by the combined team.



